Urgent meeting – Luis Castillo

The afternoon of this Sunday, the presidents of the 12 clubs that make up the Ascent MX received the communication from the president of this body Enrique Bonilla Barrutia to quote them to a virtual meeting this Monday at eleven in the morning. Despite the fact that it had suspended these conferences, it is striking that with this rush have scheduled this meeting.

In the document to which RECORD had access, and which is signed by the president of the League MX, it is pointed out that, given the information and topics that will be addressed this Monday, you may only attend this session, principal representatives and/or alternates registered clubs to the League MX.

RECORD was able to know that the topic which will be played in this meeting is the cancellation of the regular tournament of the Closure by 2020 of the Ascent MX, for when you can restart the tournament is played direct to the Liguilla.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

We met three weeks without football in our country because of the health emergency by the Covid-19 and, with the passing of the days, the various clubs in the two highest divisions have informed the adjustments that have been made in the wages of the players of his first team; in most cases with the ‘differentiation’ of payments. Yes, in all cases, they have protected, if you can call it so, to the lower categories and team members women’s.

But there is a point at which it has lost the focus, what happens with all these people that its economy is directly dependent on a football match, and I’m referring to the people who work in the area of security of the stadiums, the people who sold beers and all the products that are consumed within and outside of the scenarios, all those people who, although they are within the informal economy, their income depends on a football game.

Let’s hope that the policies of the various clubs can in some way support this vulnerable group, which is undoubtedly the most disadvantaged before the break that occurs in the mexican soccer.

GREAT GESTURE

On the part of the player Alebrijes of Oaxaca, Alonso Hernandez, and his partner, who in social networks spread and how they helped a person in street situations in the capital city of oaxaca. In the images one can see how the wife of the attacker of the team led by Alejandro Perez delivers a pair of shoes and a pantry. This type of actions should be repeated and if it is true that many criticize that is spread in social networks, it is also with the aim of encouraging more people to work with the most disadvantaged.

Jesus Martinez, owner of Grupo Pachuca, also in the past days, joined this initiative by donating food, the same the coach of America’s Miguel Herrera. For their part, Atletico San Luis donated mask and its president, Alberto Marrero Díaz donated their salary to support the most vulnerable.

There should be more managers, players and coaches that in these moments in some way or another add to the support in the communities where they live.