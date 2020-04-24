USA: Jennifer Lawrence: a fan is introduced in it – People



Jennifer Lawrence has always been very careful to ensure that his private life is not publicized. For example, it is in the biggest secret that she is married with Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island, in October last. The couple lives in Los Angeles and comes to live on a Sunday a little hectic.

The portal was open

On 15 march, a 23-year old woman has been arrested by the police after be entered without authorization in the property california, Jennifer Lawrence. According to TMZ, the portal was not locked, but the individual has been arrested rather quickly by the guards of the body of the star.

If it has not got close to Jennifer Lawrence, that she “wanted to meet”, the actress of “Hunger Games” was good about it at the time.

LeMatin.ch