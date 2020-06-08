USA: Kanye West Pays the Studies of the Daughter of George Floyd – People



Kanye West has launched a support fund to pay for the university studies of the daughter of George Floyd. The rapper has promised to pay the school fees of the younger daughter, Gianna, after the tragic death of his father at the hands of police of Minneapolis.

In addition, Kanye West has donated $ 2 million to pay lawyers ‘ fees at the next trial on the death of George Floyd, but also those of Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Breonna Taylor was a paramedic afro-american killed in her home, in Louisville, by police during a raid. Three police officers are implicated in his death. The young woman was killed by eight bullets fired by the officers. Her boyfriend had been replicated and had been indicted for having fired on the forces of law and order. The charges against him were dropped and the record on the death of Breonna Taylor has just been reopened by the FBI.

Ahmaud Arbery was a jogger african-american killed in an ambush by two white men, including a former police officer who also worked for the attorney in Georgia. The case was completed at the beginning of the year, in February. The two men had then explained to the police that they took for a thief and waited in their vehicle while Ahmaud Arbery was jogging – not armed and in the middle of the day. They had been released and had not been worried. It was only in may that a video of the event became viral, especially when several celebrities the have relayed. The two men were eventually arrested and charged for murder.

According to TMZ, Kanye West has also given his support to many store owners and black has also taken part in a protest Black Lives Matter.