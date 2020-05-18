Usain Bolt dad : how he is made to steal the limelight for this unique day

His family is growing. This Monday, may 18, Usain Bolt has become a father of a little girl, the fruit of his love with the model Kasi Bennett. There are, however, a caveat to this good news.

He is the fastest man in the world, but, on Monday, may 18, the world has learned that Usain Bolt is became a father. For the past six years, the winningest athlete in the history of the Olympic Games in sprint shares the life of Kasi Bennettmodel of three years his junior. Of discrete nature, only revealing that rarely in public, after revealed their romance in 2017, the lovebirds have welcomed a little girl as revealed by our colleagues of the HuffPost. A happy new one detail since, in this day of celebration, the athlete of 33 years has been to steal the limelight on the social networks. This is not him who announced the birth of her first child.

In fact, on Twitter, the Prime minister of jamaica Andrew Holness it is loaded well before that Usain Bolt to be able to share them with the world. “Congratulations to our legend of the sprint Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett for the arrival of their little girl“can it be read in a publication unveiled on the social network at the blue bird in the afternoon of this Monday, may 18. A message adorning a plate in which the politician shares the spotlight with the main concerned. The news was confirmed, in the wake, by the local press. A detail that did not record the internet users. They have been many congratulate the young dad in the thread of comments.

A pregnancy announced in January

If they have not been able to announce the birth of their daughter, Usain Boltand its beautiful and will be comforting to have, at least, been able to reveal his arrival to themselves. In the month of January 2020, the athlete took to his account of Instagram to inform his fans that he was waiting for a happy event. “I just want to say that a KING or QUEEN is about to happen“he wrote in the caption of a photo of a Kasi Bennetthis hand on his belly. The beauty of jamaica had shared her own announcement on the social network.

Before welcoming a new member in his family, Usain Bolt was confiding on his relationship with fatherhood. “I have learned that this is not never a good time to have children“he would say. For him, he just needed to begin. “It is enough for you to attach you and do it.“

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news