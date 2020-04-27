Usain Bolt, Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake : the week people

This week, Carole Ghosn has spoken, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have recovered their celibacy, Hilaria Baldwin revealed her miscarriage, Kate Middleton has ousted a supposed rival, the young actress Emma Corrin is called to embody Lady Di, prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have begun to work together, Scarlett Johansson has blasted the irresponsible behavior of the paparazzi, Meghan and Harry have provided information on the impending birth of their child, Brie Larson has encouraged women to make themselves heard, Emilie Broussouloux has fuelled rumors of a pregnancy, Tiger Woods is back on the front of the stage, the prince George has put an outfit décontract’ and an actress of Game of Thrones has confirmed to get married in France this summer.

In the video, the trailer for season 8 of “Game of Thrones”

But, during this time, in the shadow of these information capitals, Usain Bolt went very, very quickly, Beth Ditto has worn an outfit evocative, Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted from the paparazzi, Arnold Schwarzenegger has found its worthy heirs, Doria Ragland has wandered well accompanied, Jamie Foxx has attempted a conversion, Sienna Miller tried their original flavor, Rupert Grint has succumbed to a love potion, Oprah Winfrey has not gone unnoticed, Future has put an outfit flashy, Meg Ryan recalled an old meeting Justin Timberlake has not had the desire to make the feast and Mila Kunis showed fangs. In short, the week people.