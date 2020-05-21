Use a meme in a song he noted the plagiarism ? The artist Lizzo at the heart of a controversy

The singer Lizzo was accused of having plagiarized a portion of his song Truth Hurts. In question : a meme used as words.

Does one have the right to use a meme in the words of a song ? The question was recently posed to the singer Lizzo. She was accused by two producers of plagiarising a piece of one of his songs. The story finally resulted in a complaint… against the producers in question, deposited on 23 October.

Everything is gone of the song Truth Hurts of Lizzo. The singer pronounces the following sentence :” I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 % that bitch “(that could be translated in French by : I just do a DNA test and I am a woman badass 100 %).

Two producers, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, had accused Lizzo of plagiarism. They claimed that she had copied the melody and the lyrics of a demo on which they had worked. They were not the first to have spoken of plagiarism about the song. On several occasions, the british singer Mina Lioness had recalled that she had used this phrase in a tweet, as of February 2017.

I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100 % that bitch. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

The terms “just took” were simply substituted by ” did “. Truth Hurts came out a few months later, in September 2017.

Lizzo has finally explained publicly on the matter. She begins by explaining that Justin and Jeremiah Raisen are false accusations. ” [Ils] I have never been helped to write a part of the song. They have clearly nothing to do with these words or how I decided to sing “, she wrote on various social networks.

Copyright and a complaint

It has, however, acknowledged to be indirectly inspired by the tweet viral Mina Lioness, became a meme. ” In 2017, when I was working on a demo, I saw a meme that echoed my story, she says. I sang this sentence and then I used in Truth Hurts. “

Lizzo did not seem to be doubted that a meme can be an object of copyright. In the learner, it has decided to credit Mina Lioness. This last was pleased on his account of this decision, indicating that she was receiving now copyright on the use of the song… listened to 136 million times, nothing on YouTube.

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) On October 23, 2019

For Jeremiah and Justin Raisen, the story closes with a taste a bit more bitter. ” I share the fruit of my success with the author of the tweet… not with these men “wrote Lizzo. His lawyer, ms. Cynthia Arato, has Pitchfork that a complaint had even been lodged on 23 October against the producers. ” We start a court action to establish, before a court, that the Raisen are not the authors of Truth Hurts and they have no right to argue about the music “, she said. It evokes a” campaign of harassment “they would have carried out against his client.

The issue of copyright around memes is not yet decided. On several occasions, this has been an issue. A few months ago, we were discussing for example the case of the instagrammeur Fuckjerry, which has gained 14 million subscribers nothing that republish memes, which he did not always have the original. He had been attacked in justice by a man. The latter was accused of plagiarising a legend that he had added on a meme… that he had not created. For the time being, the case does not seem to have been resolved.

Photo credit of the a : Screen Capture YouTube / Lizzo