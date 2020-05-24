Usher takes it to her and is troller !

Usher compares Nicki Minaj to Lil Kim and think that she is trying to copy it. But the users intend to make him regret his phase !

In a conversation with his friend, Usher makes a comparison between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Fans of the first attack the rapper ! MCE gives you more details.

Who rubs there, pricks ! If the court of the Net savings person, it does not feel the slightest pity for the superstars. The reason for this ? Users scrutinize their every move !

But you have to believe that some personalities forget the harsh reality of the Internet. Then, the rapper Usher throws himself into the mouth of the wolf without realizing !

In effect, the interpreter of “Don’t Waste My Time” takes it to Nicki Minaj. The reason for this ? The young man thinks thatshe is just trying to copy Lil Kim, another rapper.

But of course, its ill-fated sentence does for the public of Nicki Minaj. Then, he draws the ire of the fans the queen, self-proclaimed hip hop. And not a little bit !

Nicki Minaj : fans counter-attack

A single sentence is sufficient for the web to take like a court. And the least we can say is that rapper Usher is paying the fees !

While the latter think that Nicki Minaj “is a product of Kim “, fans of the performer “Superbass” out their claws. It would have been better to keep silent !

Indeed, users the sanction directly on social networks. Thus, some of them no longer mince words !

“Usher wants to pretend that Nicki is a product of Kim … But which he paid again for a featuring ? This is really wtf “ said a user of Twitter.

However, fans of the rapper are trying to calm the game ! According to some, Usher is poorly expressed on the subject.

As well, Nicki Minaj itself acknowledges that Lil Kim is one of the best female rappers of his generation. According to Barbie, “she is the pioneer.” It’s what they nail the beak !

