Usher trollé by fans for his comments on Nicki Minaj

Usher guilty by the tribunal of the Net.

At the time of social networks and seen the speed of propagation of information, he should really be paying attention to what is said. This applies to us, but also (and especially ?) for superstars whose every word is scrutinized and analyzed. The slightest word of through, the slightest word ambiguous and the punishment is immediate. The dictatorship of the Internet is then like a court. This is what comes of learn Usher for his comments on Nicki Minaj. Then he was talking with Swizz Beatz for a possible Verzuz between Lil Kim and Barbie, the crooner was left to say that the latter was not a product of the first. Even if we understand well the content of his remarks, fans of the rapper of Young Money fell on him and continually harassing him since his ill-fated sentence.

While they were discussing the possible combinations for a next Verzuz since Usher could face, Chris Brown, the singer has been adamant when the possibility of consolidating Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim has been referred to. “It is not”, he said. “Nicki is a product of Kim”. Sub-course, they look the same too and Kim has paved the way for artists like Minaj. But this is not the way we interpreted the fans of Nicki. What error did it not do ! The court of the Net has sentenced without trial to have forgotten that the two artists have been tensions in the past. But the supporters of Miss Minaj have preferred to forget the impact of Lil Kim on rap in general and rap in the feminine, in particular to vent their anger on the Usher who made a troller like never before. It should be noted that these latter have a very short memory because their idol itself has often referred to Lil Kim and even declared in an interview where she had to give her five rappers favorite that “Kim is the pioneer of my generation. It is the queen of the bees”.

Usher has not said anything to the contrary, and yet the trolls were unleashed.