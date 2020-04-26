Utrecht would require you to Federation of the Netherlands to cancel the season

The club Utrecht of the First Division of Holland is preparing to file a lawsuit against the decision of the Real association of Football cancel the rest of the League season and give the jobs to the Champions League on the basis of the table in the time suspended the actions by the coronavirus.

The owner of Utrecht, Frans van Seumeren, he told the local television RTV Utrecht on Friday night that his club will use “all the lawyers that we can,” in its effort to overturn the decision.

When the season was canceled, Utrecht was sixth in the Eredivisie, three points below the Willem II, who occupied the last position that provides passages for the Europa League. But Utrecht have a party of less and better goal difference.

AZ Alkmaarthat ends the season even on points with the leader Ajaxbut going second on goal difference, also expressed their discontent with the decision. Ajax will have to play a knockout phase unless AZ to advance to the League of Champions.

Utrecht it will hardly be the only club to challenge the decision, which also states that there will be no promotion and relegation between the top two divisions in the country.

The League Dutch was the first of the highest level in Europe cancel the rest of the season. Belgium you could make the same decision on Monday, in a meeting.

The Cambuur Leeuwarden, leader of the Second Division, expressed his anger at the decision, which denies the ascent.

“I cannot understand it”, said the director of the club, Ard de Graaf. “It feels very unfair.”

The leader said that the club are pondering their position.