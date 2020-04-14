“V for Vendetta” : from dictatorship to chaos

Urban Comics reissues V for Vendettaone of the comics the most profound Alan Moore, considered the creator of Watchmen. David Lloyd the accompanying drawing in which is still, over thirty years later, one of the best dystopias of the ninth item

After a world war having exposed the world to the nuclear fire, the United Kingdom, spared by the bombings, took refuge in a totalitarian, all-knowing. Climate change has certainly disfigured the country, but has primarily been a stronghold of absolutism methodically composed : the fascist party Norsefire proceeds to a cleansing policy, the ethnic and social, and organizes its power around five factions, mainly the police. The Ear and the Eye to direct, respectively, the audio information and video. The Hand is a kind of Gestapo unacknowledged. The Nose brings together the police services of a criminal and scientific. The Voice, finally, manages the propaganda of a regime personified by the Commander Adam James Susan.

It is not necessary to wait a long time before the decor, disenchanted and full of paranoia, not to be planted. “They have erased the culture… They threw like a handful of dead flowers… “ And then : “Listen, you know that it had to be done, all the Negroes, the effeminate, the beatniks… It was them or us. “ Finally : “I no longer have to listen to these stories of freedom, of free will. These are luxuries. Luxuries no longer have the freedom of the city. “

Always topical

V for Vendetta takes the main protagonist, an anarchist, whose identity is protected by a mask of Guy Fawkes, well known member of the conspiracy of the powders. As soon as the first boards, ” V “, as he calls himself, rescues Evey, a young girl of 16 years, a rape that would likely have been followed by an execution for prostitution. Its first action a ” terrorist “, of rebellion, waiting at the Palace of Westminster, a symbol of the british parliamentary, reduced to ashes under the effect of the dynamite. We are in 1997, in a London las, mad, and cup set. Alan Moore paints a avenger avenger before an authority all-powerful. Revenge operates, moreover, in a double way : it is first of all personal, from a painful experience in a concentration camp, and then social, ” V ” attempting to restore by the chaos the foundations of justice and freedom are worshipped but confiscated by a State is arbitrary.

The representation of the dictatorship in England, a fictional Alan Moore borrowed heavily from Ray Bradbury and George Orwell. The culture there is so diminished that the people drink the water without batting an eye to The ” Voice of Fate “, a program that is supposed to express the wishes of a deity robotic. The Museum of Shadows of the ” V “, a bunker that was kept secret, takes the place of the ultimate receptacle of artistic creations censored by the fascist party and long since forgotten. Big Brother, the split between the Eye, the Ear and Nose, use of technology to spy on people and repress any disturbance of public order. In the last part of the comic strip, ” V ” takes control of the system and manages to trap the woman a part of the Administration, guilty of an adulterous relationship with a mobster. Before, it is a bishop pedophile, yet in the ankle with the power, which is the subject of particular attention. Nothing and no one can evade the surveillance state. More broadly, the poverty, the identification of ethnic minorities or sexual and political opponents, the scientific experiments conducted on prisoners, the concentration camps, the use of civilian militia, the means of propaganda, the the nasty things or political megalomania are successively evoked in varying proportions.

The work of David Lloyd, the drawing is remarkable. The blue and yellow hues predominate in boards almost invariably three stripes. The singular use of the colors and the play of shadow give the image a character is unreal. Strangely, this does nothing to the truth which emanates from the thumbnails. The latter is also accentuated by the historicity of the plot : the concentration camps and the experiences that take place there are reminiscent of nazism ; the mask of Guy Fawkes has a resonance evident ; the paedophilia in the Church is still a burning hot ; Eva Peron is seen cited as a model by Helen, wife castratrice and power-hungry ; the Milgram experiment is mentioned by the authors ; “Long live England “ is similar to a variant barely disguised fascist salute and the ” Heil Hitler ! “…

Techno-bliss

Between the Fate, the central computer of the fascist party, and the Commander Adam James Susan, the reports are fusional : “I am the face of God, in the face of destiny. I am possessed by it, I love it, I am his slave. “ The technophilie portraitisée in V for Vendetta akin to renunciation. Between the man and the machine, the primacy goes to the latter. The technology not only serves to control those who are expected to submit themselves to the power ; she is the personification of this power. When ” V “takes command of the Destiny, a Susan weakened feels like cocufié, a sense which refers precisely to that” V ” was when justice was corrupted by fascists. In second intention, these emotional states mimics bear witness to the vision of the world and worn by the two opponents : the Commander appears infatuated as a tool of coercion ; ” V ” is an idea liberating. The influence of the first, expressing a State corrupt policeman, the second one leads to the political initiation for Evey.

Alan Moore is not content to imagine the devices settled to a fascist regime. It tells the story of how the repression is necessary in a society. When you have a hammer in the hands, all problems look like a nail. So, rather than debate the absolutism repressive his regime, the Commander of the place in the catechism. The richness and quality of the dialogues we are planning in the open-air prison when the thumbnails are not enough : “The collapse of authority will impact on the office, the church and the school. Everything is connected “ ; “In a bureaucracy, the cards are the reality. By altering it re-creates the world “ ; “Anarchy has two faces : the creator and destroyer. The destroyer pulls down empires, and prepares a carpet of ruins on which the creator can build a better world “ ; “… Your case has dragged us to hell, and […] you claim now that our only hope is a bigger hard again… “

Because it is deviant from the point of view of a power locking people in boxes and their behaviour in frames, ” V ” is suspected of insanity, or schizophrenia. If Alan Moore accredits the idea of the psychological sequelae resulting from torture in an internment camp, ” V ” is an anarchist clamped to his ideals, placing them methodically its dominoes in a string that it is getting ready to toggle (both literally and figuratively). After all, if the norm is unhealthy, which is subtracted does it not have any chance to be beneficial ? These reflections underlying irrigate V for Vendetta end-to-end. They coexist with scenes that are memorable and sometimes very cinematic, such as the attacks in initiating and closing out the story or vignettes structuring in a narrative parallel.

Finally, we note the presence in this edition, prefaces and afterwords relatively detailed, as well as sketches exposed in the end of the volume.

V for VendettaAlan Moore and David Lloyd

Urban Comics/DC Comics, march 2020, 400 pages