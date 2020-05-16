va-t-on review of the Stones of Infinity ?

Attention the following article contains spoilers about the latest episodes of Marvel movies and what happens then. If you do not want to know, better stop reading…

The Stones of Infinity have been at the heart of the last 10 years of Marvel, culminating with two films : Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While the studio is now in phase 4, you would think that they will disappear. However, several reunions are already in the program or imaginable.

The series Loki

It begins with the highlights with the series Loki. While he has stolen the Tesseract in the movie Avengers: Endgame, we know that the stone of infinity will be at the rendez-vous of the series. However, this could only be very partially since this robbery was not planned initially.

The series Wandavision

With the series Wandavision, she also planned on Disney+, will stage Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). It is known that the series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, and will be connected to the film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the two heroes draw their power from the Stone of the Mind, it would be surprising not to see it on the screen.

The film Doctor Strange 2

That said, Doctor Strange, Peter tells the Time. Except that it has been forced to abandon in the last two films. He is, therefore, deprived of his best weapon ? Not necessarily because in his movie, he will explore the Multiverse and thus discover other versions of himself, and potentially revisit this famous green stone.

More uncertain, we can also imagine that we see the Stone of the Soul in the third film of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It has played an important role in the fate of Gamora. For the Stone of Reality and that of Power, everything remains to be seen…