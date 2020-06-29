Vaccine against the COVID-19: the stars help the EU to raise funds

Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in Saturday, to the assistance of the president of the european Commission (EU), Ursula von der Leyen in the collection of funds to develop a vaccine against the COVID-19.

• Read also – COVID-19: attention to the disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder

International stars of music, film, sports or fashion has indeed joined a concert line in order to fund the research for the creation of such a vaccine and its implementation available to the poorest populations on the planet.

The european Commission has sponsored, in collaboration with the organization having its headquarters in the United States Global Citizen, this virtual event is intended to generate financial contributions.

In total, according to the EU, 40 governments have helped in the preparations.

Mme von der Leyen opened it by announcing they have obtained on Saturday 6,15 billion, of which € 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank, in partnership with the Commission.

Previously, on 4 may, during a summit organized to raise funds, the EU, governments and rich philanthropists had pledged to contribute about ten billion euros.

So it is already close to 16 billion euros in total.

“We would never put an end to this pandemic when it will be over-over,” said Mme von der Leyen at the opening of this virtual event.

“And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines, irrespective of the place where she lives, where she is from and her appearance,” she continued.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former professional wrestler turned actor, will host a concert Saturday that will be broadcast on the internet.

There will also be Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker and Angelique Kidjo.

The philanthropist Melinda Gates and the director-general of the world health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, there are also involved.