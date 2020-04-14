Vaccines, weapons essential in the fight against the disease

Scientists around the world rush to develop a vaccine to combat the SARS-CoV-2 that has already killed tens of thousands of people since the end of the month of December. Companies and institutions are leading the charge to a record pace and some have even already launched the first phase of clinical trials. Yet, as the are know to the researchers, it will be necessary to at least one year to 18 months for a vaccine to be ready to be used on a large scale, long waiting for this solution that many experts consider to be the most promising to contain the spread of the coronavirus causes the disease, COVID-19.

Most vaccines do not cure diseases ; they avoid you of the contract in the first place. The vaccines contain the same germ (or fragment of the germ) that causes the disease, but in a version that is inert or weakened so as not to make you sick. The immune system is studying the pathogen, records the information collected and produces the antibodies corresponding to that at its next appearance, the body can fight it.

Vaccines only exist for a hundred years but the principle of inoculation against disease has a long history.

The INVENTION

Smallpox was one of the first plagues of humanity and the very first to be eradicated through vaccination. In 430 bcethe humans had noticed that people who survived smallpox had developed immunity to the disease. At one point in the past 2,000 years that followed, after some as early as 200 bceindividuals have learned how to inoculate against smallpox.

Ancient evidence from China and India indicate that the inhabitants of these countries in the fight against the disease using a technique called variolation, which involved take the skin lesions of a patient to purposely infect a healthy person in him blowing the powder thus obtained in the nostrils or by rubbing it on his skin. Variolation caused a moderate form of the disease, and it was far from perfect : not only there was always a mortality rate of the order of 2% to 3% but in addition to the newly infected individual could transmit the disease. However, in the 18th century, the technique had become popular in Europe and America.

In 1796, an English doctor called Edward Jenner revolutionized our approach to diseases such as smallpox. He showed that inoculation using a strain weakened of vaccine, or smallpox of the cow, a zoonosis benign which at the time was usually transmitted cattle to the men, and could also protect against smallpox. During the following decades, the method of vaccination developed by Jenner little by little replaced the variolation. Thanks to this discovery and progress in a consecutive, smallpox began to disappear. In 1980, almost 200 years later, the world health Organization the declared eradicated.

The revolutionary discovery of Jenner has opened the way to vaccines that limit today the spread of epidemics various diseases like the flu, measles, polio, rabies, tetanus, typhoid, yellow fever, and cancer of the cervix.

THE PRINCIPLE

The immune system of your body is designed to locate and destroy pathogens that invade it ; but this is not always easy, and these agents can be very cunning. For example, the influenza virus dresses by penetrating your body, and then starts its replication even before your immune system becomes aware of its intrusion. Vaccines provide a benefit to your immune system by showing him how to quickly recognize a pathogen.

There are different types of vaccines but their common principle is to introduce a germ or a fragment of a germ in your body so as to not to make you sickalthough minor symptoms can be caused, like a fever while your body builds its immune response. Some vaccines use pathogen in its entirety, but in a state of inert or weakened ; others only use the parts that alert the immune system ; still others, a toxin produced by the germ and some rely on the genetic material of the pathogen.

When you receive a vaccine, the germ sends an alert your immune system, which triggers the production of antibodies to fight the infection. Once the pathogen defeated by your immune system, the latter knows how to destroy it quickly. When you are exposed to the real pathogen, your body recognizes the problem and the fight even before the onset of the infection.

Sometimes, the immunity obtained by vaccination may last for yearsor even the rest of your life, while other vaccines require a reminder at regular intervals. Adults and children need to be vaccinated every year against the flu because the viral strains are constantly changingthis requires adaptation of the vaccine as a result.

False information and lack of trust in science and government have given birth to a anti-vaccine within people who question their safety. However, vaccines are still important for keep them away from dangerous diseases such as measles or polio. According to the WHOvaccines could save two to three million lives each year.

The hopes turn today, towards the creation of a vaccine that would do the same with the coronavirus. However, it is still too early to make a date or to talk about the type of vaccine that will be most effective in the fight against the disease coronavirus, which is continuing its spread across the world.

This article originally appeared on the site nationalgeographic.com in the English language.