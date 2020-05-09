Vaiana 2 in a good way ? Disney is preparing a sequel !

Disney likes to (sometimes) not to go too fast. If the studio has followed up with Avengers 3 and Avengers 4he takes his time with his animated films. Proof : it is six years after the original movie The Snow Queen 2 will be released in the cinema (you can see from the 20 November in rooms). Big success in the United States and in the world, Vaiana (or Moana in the original version) would be the next on the list to have a sequel.

Vaiana 2 approach

According to the website We Got This Covered, who had revealed before the time of the preparation of a reboot of Aladdin, Disney is currently in the early stages of the preparation of a suite of Vaiana. Very few details are available for the moment, but the site states that the two doublers key, Dwayne Johnson (Maui) and Auli’i Cravaho (Vaiana) are expected to resume their roles in this sequel. A logical decision given the success of the first installment released in 2016 : Vaiana reported over 643 million dollars of revenue in the world. In France, the film has attracted more than 5.6 million viewers, which makes the film most seen in 2016, before Rogue One : A Star Wars Story and Zootopie.

A project that adds to the long list of films in preparation for Disney. The famous studio will unveil in the near future new adaptations of his cartoons cults : Mulan will be released in march 2020 and the filming of The Little Mermaid is imminent. Not to mention the projects in preparation for Disney+, including a reboot of Lady and the Tramp. What your second childhood !