Vaiana (Disney) : The actress Auli’i Cravalho fact of coming out bi

To pass the time, in this period of containment generalized a bit everywhere on the planet, many stars use the social networks and other apps to entertain their fans. The young actress Auli’i Cravalho took advantage of a TikTok to make a few confidences, intimate.

The young star, 19-year-old has posted a video of TikTok – his first after having launched his account recently on which she took the lyrics from a song from rapper Eminem entitled Those Kinda Nights. In the lyrics, a woman said to be openly bisexual… On Twitter, she clarified things by answering to a fan who asked her if she liked “girls“. Auli’i Cravalho, who has 160 00 subscribers on this social network, had replied : “Can I direct you to my TikTok…“A response that leaves no room for doubt.

Auli’i Cravalho, who was born in Hawaii in 2000, it was made known in a doubling of the main character of the Disney movie released in 2016 : Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world (Moana in English). A role for which she has lent her voice to several times since, for the short film Moana : Gone Fishingfor the mobile game Disney Magic Kingdoms and a cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet. The young actress, winning a prize Teen Choice Awards, also appeared in the role of Ariel for the music program broadcast on american television The Little Mermaid Live !. It has also turned up in the film Sorta Like a Rock Stardirected by Brett Haley Netflix.

In recent years, several personalities have declared themselves bisexual as Tove Lo, Loana, Tyler Blackburn, and even Kendall Jenner is said to be open to new experiences…