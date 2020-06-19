Val-d’oise : the Feast of the music, which goes live on the Internet

Health rules require, the Feast of the music is reduced to its minimum this year. In the Val-d’oise, a few municipalities are, however, adapted to provide free concerts and online for its inhabitants. Como’eaubonne, in which five “scene” music will be accessible through the platform sortiraeaubonne.fr.

One of them will be provided by the group of Balochiens, a regular in the bals populaires – with a repertoire ranging from Edith Piaf to Chuck Berry, who were asked to record their concert last June 3 at the Orange bleue, in the auditorium of the city. To keep the memory unique.

“It is clear that it was strange, but it is a great initiative and that everything had been well prepared by the technical teams of the city, rent Yvan Krivokapic, the manager, the singer and percussionist of the group of eight musicians from the paris region. We have seen the result in the video, we are more than satisfied. There has been a lot of work in terms of sounds, lights, and framing. “

“It was as if there were more than 1,000 people in front of us “

The absence of the public, however, “asked for an effort of imagination” to his musicians, used to playing with the next holiday during the city’s festivals and celebrations for which are generally requested. “Us environment of each of the other. It was as if there were 1,000 people in front of us “, smiled Ivan Krivokapic.

Eaubonne, June 3, 2020. The Balochiens have recorded a concert of a little over an hour on the occasion of the Feast of music. DR

A close proximity that these intermittent the hope of finding soon. "The whole season has been canceled, or a total of forty dates, squeaks the administrator. Our work is seasonal and it typically runs from April to September. We hope that we will have the help of the State, otherwise we will fall all the HAR… "

A chance for Sophie, of 14 years, to expand its audience

If the group is ” hopeful that there will of the world behind the screens of a Sunday to sing and dance “, this is also the case of Sofia, a singer of Bezons of only 14 years. “This is the first time that I participate in the Fête de la musique “, he said. The city had, in fact, invited the musicians to send at least one song filmed, to spread it in social networks.

Sofia has been interpreted as “You Are The Reason” Calum Scott, which she had saved in her room to participate in a contest organized during the contention by the Register of the association & co, which helps the city council in this operation. In the second video, she sings “Price tag” of Jessie J. “As she had won a singing contest last year, she had earned to be able to record a clip,” says Marie Caroline, his mother. The young people also participated in a tv program on IDF1, and sang on a local radio station in the Loiret, Radio Vag.