Valentino completely gaga for Lady Gaga

Pop stars have the odds on the side of the top luxury brands. There is Angela, who appears at this moment in Paris as the face of Chanel. Gives high the colors of the prestigious house for which she is promoting the line of sunglasses. For his part, Valentino has been the recruitment of election in the person of Lagy Gaga. The performer of the original soundtrack of A Star Is Born the who has recently published a new album, Chromatica, is now also the face of a new perfume called Viva Voce, which means “voice” in French.

This collaboration between the Italian house and the american pop star is anything but a surprise. This is not the first time that Valentino and the singer of “fricotent” but had never, to this day, never led to all officers of the collaboration. In recent times, Lady Gaga is often seen on the red carpet dressed by Valentino. “Lady Gaga, is freedom, self-consciousness and a pure heart. Your participation in this campaign takes the symbolic power of the project at the highest level. It is the icon of a generation. His message of freedom, of passion for art, self-awareness, and equality is the same as our community, Valentino represents. I’m so proud to have you with us”, written by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of the brand, on Instagram.