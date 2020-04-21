Valéria, the series Spanish Netflix how Sex and the City

Notice to fans of Sex and the City who have never, since the end of the adventures of the band of friends in new york, found a shoe to their foot on series comedies. Valeria will give you back the smile.

Valéria, the Sex and The City Spanish

Netflix puts the package on the series Spanishand it is great, we love it. After The Casa de Papel, Elite, Boy Toy, or even Las Chicas del Cable, get ready to fall for Valeria.

The series follows the fate of the young and beautiful Valéria, a writer, diving in full artistic crisis and love. The young woman is an inspiration, and seduction, after six years of marriage. Does it remind you of anyone ? It will, therefore, seek solace and answers to his questions from his three best friends Carmen, Lola and Nerea.

Each time a problem arises, the question always comes up on a subject central in the lives of young women : the sex. It is good, you do the approximation ? You bet that there will even Mister Big, of Aidan, Steve and Harry.

When will we see Valeria on Netflix ?

The series is actually an adaptation of the series of novels In the footsteps of Valeria writer Elisabet Benavent. The program, seduction 2.0 in the era of the app meeting, and research of the great love. At casting, we found Diana Gomez in the role of Valeria, (Tatiana in The Casa de Papel). Silma Lopez is Lola, and Paula Malia will be Carmen. Bonus, it will Max Iglesias, the hunk of the series Velvet, in the role of Victor.

Netflix will post season 1 of Valeria on 8 may, the date to which the platform will unveil as the series created by Damian Chazelle The Eddy.

Valeria looks like a happy mix between the French series Plan Heart, the cult series Sex and the City, but also The Bold Type. Suffice to say that it is a priori very quickly be eaten up by the subscribers.