Valerian: how Cara Delevingne has fulfilled her dream of cinema

The ex-model has never hidden its ambitions in the field of cinema. After a few appearances on the big screen, and today it is the headliner of the blockbuster Valeriana.



To achieve its objective, it is sometimes necessary to borrow byways. This is the option chosen by Cara Delevingne. The British 24-year-old began his career as a fashion model, quickly becoming one of the top models of the most prominent. Burberry, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Victoria’s Secret… It scrolls and posing for prestigious brands. In 2014, she became one of the mannequins of the best-paid in the world, according to Forbes and gets in the way, his double in wax at the Grevin Museum. If Cara Delevingne excels in this area, it has, in fact, that a single passion: the cinema.

Cara Delevingne has never sought to conceal his desires of seventh item “I always wanted to be an actress, I don’t care’s model. I’ve become a ‘top’ in spite of myself”, she confides in 2015 to our fellow-members of the site First. After a few appearances on the big screen in recent years, Cara Delevingne is now the headliner of Valerian, blockbuster signed Luc Besson. Unveiled Friday across the Atlantic, the blockbuster is out in France this Wednesday.

A “actress to be born”

In this film, which represents the largest budget in French cinema, with its approximately 190 million euros, Cara Delevingne embodies an agent spatio-temporal charge of keeping order in the human territories. She gives the reply to the american actor Dane DeHaan and international star Rihanna. The famous French producer heaps praise on his new muse. “She became a model by accident, because a scout told him ‘You’d be photogenic’. But it is not made for that […] It has succeeded [dans le mannequinat] because it is funny but for me it is an actress born,” said Luc Besson to the AFP.

At the time of search which could embody the courageous Laureline, alter-ego of female Valérian, Cara Delevingne has naturally imposed to the director. “I was blown away by its capabilities and I think that it is the beginning of a long, long career,” he predicts.

“The cinema was the only way I can feel alive”

Cara Delevingne has dreams of acting since his younger age. “I had a childhood rather miserable. My mother fought against the heroin for several years […] In 15 years, I’ve been hit by a terrible depression. The school, it was a nightmare for me. It was there that I discovered that the cinema was the only way I can feel alive”, the story goes, two years ago, the young woman in the columns of OK ! Magazine.

Why, then, have not directly opted for the cinema? “If I joined the world of fashion, it is only because I wanted to earn money quickly and that I didn’t have the time to spend several years in a drama school,” admits Cara Delevingne, when asked by Closer. “Having an agent worthy of the name was impossible. I reduced the small dummy to the mode”, recalls she, bitter, with the Wall Street Journal.

Then, in 2015, Cara Delevingne, tired of the world of fashion, decides to turn the page of the modeling to focus on her first passion. This same year, she appeared in several movies: The Hidden Face of Margo and Pan. It rotates parallel to Suicide Squad, the output of which is scheduled for the following year.

“I really worked very hard”

If some remain sceptical about this conversion, Cara Delevingne intends to make them change their mind. “I really worked very hard and I am determined to prove that people [qui ont des a priori] are wrong”, makes the actress from the AFP. “I take every role very seriously. I always want to represent a strong woman”, she says still in Time.

In Valerianhis performance seems to have convinced the first spectators. According to Varietythe young woman, described as “sassy, sarcastic and spontaneous”, is a “revelation”. “The film is significantly more funny when he follows her character,” enthuses the journalist of the american magazine.

The Express believes that the heroine “burst onto the screen by its liveliness, and its playfulness”.

Cara Delevingne will she be able to boost the interest of spectators French for the film? In The United States, Valerian was a flop with $ 17 million of revenue for its first weekend, coming in fifth place at the box office in north america, according to final figures released Monday by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.