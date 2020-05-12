Valerie Bénaïm in a couple with of patoche: revelations amazing on their meeting

The time of the déconfinement rang Monday 11 may 2020 for the French, and so for the columnists Cyril Hanouna. After two months of being scattered, the team of the hellion of C8 was finally able to meet in a plateau for the first of It is that of the kifhis new entertainment show. Valerie Bénaïm was obviously the party, and she had new questions about her relationship with Patrice, alias of patoche for the fanzouzes. In fact, Cyril Hanouna became curious to know more about their meeting, which occurred several years ago of this.

“We met in the course of work“, explains Valérie Bénaïm. And to clarify : “I was applying for a position as editor-in-chief, it is how we began to talk, we met, and lo and behold… We met outside of the job, we took a coffee together !“A chance encounter that has instantly made beat the heart of the beautiful brunette. “I have seen it, and I said to myself ‘I like this guy, he is handsomethere was one thing that I like with him !‘”, recognizes it.

I saw that he had an alliance…

However, one accessory that was of patoche during their first visit, you almost scare Valerie Bénaïm as it ends the entrust. “I saw that he was in an alliance… Finally I thought that this was a covenant ! And suddenly, I got banned, of course !“Fortunately, it was in reality that of a simple “ring ornament“as it has been able to ensure in conversation.

That’s now eight years that the pair will flourish together. Furthermore, even the containment will not have had because of their love. “Everything is going very, very well. This strengthens our links. It is wonderful“she said, delighted, a few days ago.