Valérie Messika tells us about his confinement

Where are you confined ?

I am currently in my home country with my husband and my two daughters, as well as my sister-in-law and his family. I am still very close with my family because I call them every day to get the news. I’ve discovered this application, House Partythat allows us all to meet us via video conference. With the circumstances, I have this feeling that it is even more important to see even if it is through a screen.

What routine do you follow to live daily life to the present day ?

I find that it is important to establish a routine in order not to lose the rhythm. We wake up at specific times in the week, take the breakfast together, and then I want to pass call family, and finish my morning on the home-schooling with my two girls. I prefer to do this in the morning so that they can enjoy the outdoors in the afternoon.

The afternoon is spent with Jean-Baptiste, the calls for the job. Around 17: 30, I take the opportunity to make me a workout between 45 minutes and 1 hour. Around 19h, we enjoy a friendly moment, taking it all together the aperitif.

What is the impact of the quarantine she had on the development of Messika ?

We live in a difficult period. Even before the President’s speech Macron, we have taken the decision to close our stores and our offices. We have therefore put the business on pause, because our employees are what matters most to us, and their health was at stake. We have, therefore, put in place telework when it was possible. Only our Hong Kong office have resumed.