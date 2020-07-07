Valium, first pill of happiness

There are so many that you can develop a playlist. The Rolling Stones with The mother’s Little Helper (1966), to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Deceased (2006), all make it beautiful. DJ German bears his name, the british band The Verve is a song (2008). At the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the same as in keywords as the time is popular. In Midnight in Paris Woody Allen’s Gil, the main character, speaks of him as “the drug of the future”…

Some of the drugs will not have as much inspired by the art world as the Valium, the tranquilizer put on the market by the group to the rhine Hoffmann-La Roche in 1963. A pill with yellow, blue or white (the color changes depending on the dose), decorated with a “V” that becomes a reference of the global pharmaceutical industry for decades. The drugs for the first time in history, with sales exceeding 100 million, then the billion mark.

Between 1968 and 1982, it is the drug that is the most sold in the world. More than two billion of the pills were approved in the united States in 1978. His patent has expired a long time ago and the competition now offers alternatives to the height, as the Xanax, but Valium continues to be one of the remedies that are prescribed most often.

“Cultural Icon”

Based on the diazepam, a molecule of the benzodiazepine family of drugs, which has relaxing properties, anxiolytic, sedative, anticonvulsant, and hypnotic. Discovered by a chemist austrian jew, Leo Sternbach (who fled to Switzerland to the united States in 1941, when Germany threatened to attack the Confederation), the diazepam has its first brand name from the Latin: Valium comes from valere it means to “be in shape”. Leo Sternbach is the first test of the substance of the mother-in-law of framework of Rock, the latter believing that he was going to do less boring.

A “cultural icon“according to the Wall Street Journal. “The most commercially successful of the story”, to Forbes. One of the first “be happy pills”, according to researcher Gerald Posner, who in a recent book (Pharma. The greed, the Lies and the Poisoning of America, march 2020) underlines that at the time of prescribing something for the anxiety was unheard of.

“Medicine is the most sold in the world is not, as one might expect, a cure-creating hope for a deadly disease, like a cancer, or a serious disadvantage. No, it is not a pill that is usually prescribed for an emotional state loosely described as the anxiety,” said the New York Times in the year 1976.

The role of the smithsonian’s Arthur m. Sackler

Where is your success? For some, its range of properties makes it worthwhile in almost all circumstances. Others point out that their marketing was accompanied by a marketing campaign – especially doctors – is not unprecedented.

More than half a century after its placing on the market, Gerald Posner points out that it is Arthur Sackler, who had been in charge of its promotion. Arthur Sackler? The former ceo of Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical company of the family that went bankrupt in the year 2019, after the scandal of the opiate, that has affected the united States since more than a decade ago.

As OxyContin – the pain of Purdue Pharma, the Valium can be harmful. The report of the autopsy of Elvis Presley, after his heart attack in 1977, reveals that the King had abused. The former first lady of the united States, Betty Ford, has admitted to being dependent. As Barbara Gordon, and Elizabeth Taylor, who combined with alcohol. If he is famous, is because it is one of the products to be diverted from their therapeutic uses.

The first “painkiller” of the mass, addictive drug and symbol of a western life style that makes it disappear, even the smallest aches and pains legal as the power of the pharmas, the Valium continues to fascinate today, for better or for worse.