Vanessa, a soldier missing in Texas : the track criminal preferred

The search for Vanessa Guillen, who went missing in Texas for 2 months, continues while Sylvia Garcia, a member of the Congress of the united States, believes that it is a criminal act.

Vanessa Guillen has been absent for two months and the mobilization to find it again never fails. On Tuesday morning, Sylvia Garcia, a member of the Congress of the united States, gave a press conference in the presence of the mother of the young man, 20 years old. She said she was believing more than ever the track of a criminal and gave his support to the family of the soldier, based at Fort Hood, Texas. “We just don’t want attention, we want action, we want answers”, has launched the mother of Vanessa Guillen.

The latter deplores the fact that the research is, for the moment, managed by the military authorities and the hope that another department was in charge. All that before his disappearance, Vanessa would have trusted to his mother do not feel safe in the military barracks, explaining to be harassed by a sergeant. “She told me that he followed and harassed verbally. He looked at her in a certain way that would have made any woman feel uncomfortable,” his mother said. According to her, the sergeant followed when her daughter was running. But Vanessa would not have been given the name of this man, his mother, and had told him that she was going to handle everything by itself. The key to the car Vanessa Guillen, as well as those of his chamber have been found in the armory where she had worked all day. Your identity card and your portfolio have also been discovered. On the other hand, your mobile phone, which could have been turned off by someone, not found.

“We suspect a foul play in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen”

On Tuesday, in the night, the army finally confirmed, to follow the track of a criminal offence. In a press release issued by ABC13she said : “As we have said from the day that it opened an investigation very full on the 23 of April, we don’t have anything excluded and we analyzed all the possibilities. At this stage, and after the results of the survey, the information that have been developed over the last few days, we suspect a foul play in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen”. “We want to bring back to Vanessa in it as effectively and as quickly as possible. And that’s why I ask for help”, said commander Scott Efflandt Sunday, in a video addressed to the public. We need to bring back to Vanessa in his family army, and bringing it back to his family, and we’re not going to stop this effort so that we will not have success.” A reward of $ 50,000 offered to anyone. A major mobilization has been launched to find Vanessa. Many of them anonymous, but also politicians have put in place a series of calls to share the photo of the young woman. Actress Salma Hayek has also published images of the soldier in your account of Instagram.