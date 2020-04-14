Vanessa Bryant says the death Kobe and Gianna “has no meaning”

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few hours ago, Vanessa Bryant made an emotional publication in which he showed how he celebrated the first Passover without Kobe and Gianna.

The 37 year old woman, shared through his account of Instagram a video in which they appear the smallest of the family, Biankaof 3 years, and Capri Bryantof 9 months, playing with a easter egg giant.

Then you make this beautiful post, Vanessa recalled her late husband and her little Gigi in a moving publication to commemorate the Day of Mamba, which honors the last game of the NBA Kobe with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.

“My husband worked hard for 20 years. Gave it all. All I wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to recover the time lost”, reflected on the legacy of Kobe.

“He wanted to be there for every milestone and special moment in the life of our girls. He was only able to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement,” he added.

Vanessa took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of your partner. “We had 2 daughters more, won an Oscar, opened the studies Granity, he became the author 5 times more sold and coached the basketball team of Gianna at the time,” he continued.

He also talked about his 13 year old daughter and assured that he inherited from his famous father’s talent and love for basketball. “She worked hard and gave it 7 days of the week like your dad,” he said.

Bryant concluded his writing with a sensitive message. “I wish I could go back to that morning, every day,” he said referring to the day that Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident.

“I wish that you had a local game normal the 1/26. Life really is not fair. This makes no sense”, ended with a great deal of pain.

Its publication comes just days after the announcement of the inclusion of Kobe in the Hall of Fame. Vanessa appeared publicly to show his gratitude by appointing the father of her daughters in the edition of 2020 to be held next August 29.

Since the death of her husband and her little daughter, Vanessa has tried, slowly, to rebuild his life. However, their two loves are always present in your heart.

A few weeks ago, the women of mexican origin paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi with a cute video in which is heard as background music the song “XO” from Beyoncé.

Next to the post, Vanessa confessed how much they miss them and he quoted part of the lyrics of the song. “Your love is bright as ever even in the shadows honey, kiss me before they turn the lights off”, it read.

Don’t miss:

Vanessa Bryant presents the emotional book of Kobe Bryant “The Wizenard Series: Season One”

Vanessa Bryant wants to modify the testament of more than 500 million dollars of Kobe

Video: Vanessa Bryant documented the tribute school that made Gianna Bryant