Vanessa Bryant says the death Kobe and Gianna “has no meaning”

A few hours ago, Vanessa Bryant made an emotional publication in which he showed how he celebrated the first Passover without Kobe and Gianna.
The 37 year old woman, shared through his account of Instagram a video in which they appear the smallest of the family, Biankaof 3 years, and Capri Bryantof 9 months, playing with a easter egg giant.
Then you make this beautiful post, Vanessa recalled her late husband and her little Gigi in a moving publication to commemorate the Day of Mamba, which honors the last game of the NBA Kobe with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.
“My husband worked hard for 20 years. Gave it all. All I wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to recover the time lost”, reflected on the legacy of Kobe.
“He wanted to be there for every milestone and special moment in the life of our girls. He was only able to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement,” he added.
Vanessa took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of your partner. “We had 2 daughters more, won an Oscar, opened the studies Granity, he became the author 5 times more sold and coached the basketball team of Gianna at the time,” he continued.
He also talked about his 13 year old daughter and assured that he inherited from his famous father’s talent and love for basketball. “She worked hard and gave it 7 days of the week like your dad,” he said.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Bryant concluded his writing with a sensitive message. “I wish I could go back to that morning, every day,” he said referring to the day that Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident.
“I wish that you had a local game normal the 1/26. Life really is not fair. This makes no sense”, ended with a great deal of pain.
Its publication comes just days after the announcement of the inclusion of Kobe in the Hall of Fame. Vanessa appeared publicly to show his gratitude by appointing the father of her daughters in the edition of 2020 to be held next August 29.
Since the death of her husband and her little daughter, Vanessa has tried, slowly, to rebuild his life. However, their two loves are always present in your heart.
A few weeks ago, the women of mexican origin paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi with a cute video in which is heard as background music the song “XO” from Beyoncé.
Next to the post, Vanessa confessed how much they miss them and he quoted part of the lyrics of the song. “Your love is bright as ever even in the shadows honey, kiss me before they turn the lights off”, it read.
