Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are helping each other… Demi Lovato reveals the picture of her and her lover, who she prefers…

7 July 2020

The Jonas Brothers will come out with his autobiography this fall

Fans of the Jonas Brothers, rejoice. The wait is almost over ! The group has just announced the new release date of his autobiography, entitled The BLOOD. They have confirmed that his book will be released on the 20th of October, in the original version, in any case.

Our book of memories, the BLOOD, has a new date of sale of October 20, 2020. I promise you that it will be worth the extra wait! Pre-order your copy https://t.co/PvB3m5L0ru #BloodMemoir pic.twitter.com/naZXdDp7Je — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) On February 6, 2020

The book was first announced in November 2019 before it can be postponed. The fans were expecting a release in march, as the note JustJaredbut the pandemic of sars coronavirus was because of their hopes.

Demi Lovato reveals the picture of her and her lover, who she prefers

If Demi Lovato had a heavy heart after the death of his grandfather last week, she was smiling again. And once more, it is your boyfriend that the singer can thank you for to do is live in a cloud. The interpreter Sober have shared on Instagram his “photo” of her and Max Ehrich.

“Thank you, thank you, it makes me happier,” she writes to the attention of the one who shares his life for several months.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are interior decorators, one for the other

If they embodied the worst enemy of the time High School MusicalVanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are the best friends in the world of life. The test : when you want to decorate their homes from top to bottom, which is called. It is this that has revealed the actress Spring Breakersto wish a happy birthday to the one she had known, and already has not come out ” from an audition for an ad “.

“Now that we’re adults, we help to decorate and renovate our houses. So happy to have your mind fun to be at my side in all aspects of my life. I love you Ash. By the centuries of the centuries. Happy birthday, ” she wrote.