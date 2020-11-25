VANESSA HUDGENS HAS STARTED DATING AGAIN AFTER BREAKING UP WITH AUSTIN BUTLER

Vanessa Hudgens is back in the dating game!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted hand in hand and in an embrace with Cole Tucker, a baseball player 24 years old, during an exit for dinner in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Tucker (@cotuck)

Vanessa Hudgens herself has confirmed to fans that she has started dating someone again by sharing a photo in which she appears to be sitting at dinner and holding a flower: ” Romantic evening ” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

The star recently described what she looks for in a partner: ” I feel like it’s about having the same fundamentals and wanting the same things, ” she told E! News

” I’m not picky … I know what I like and what I want. If someone comes along who can give me what they’re looking for, great. And it doesn’t matter if he’s famous or not .”

Vanessa Hudgens had been engaged for almost nine years with her colleague Austin Butler: they broke up at the end of 2019 and it seems that the story had entered a crisis due to the distance imposed from work.