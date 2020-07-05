Vanessa Hudgens is the issue of the touching speech Miley Cyrus !

Three years ago Miley Cyrus was giving a speech, grasp the national unity. Today VAnessa Hudgens share this speech.

It was in the year 2017. Miley Cyrus made a little speech during one of his concerts. And what she said is still relevant. Then, Vanessa Hudgens share this video to support the singer and to support what she says.

It was three years ago. Before you start the song Party in the USA Miley Cyrus made a little speech. ” This is not a festival in the united States if we do not have the equality, the unity, the justice, the compassion, the kindness, the opportunity, a system of health, education, but also non-violence. “

And the young man did not give up. Ends, therefore, saying:” if we all do this, we can make it happen. I won’t give up. “However, three years later, things have not really changed.

Then, Miley Cyrus post again this video in your account of Instagram. She wrote in the caption :” it was in the year 2017. And it’s even more powerful now. “

” It is possible that you do not have a part in the united states while there will be no liberty and justice for all. Can you hear Me ? For all of you ! “Words that resonate with you by Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a video of Miley Cyrus

Since the death of George Floyd, the events follow each other so that in the united States. Of the dead resurface as Breonna, killed by several bullets in the body, without a real reason.

Or the death of Elijah, who has autism, black, but not dangerous. The names of those who had not spoken for years sometimes. While stars like Vanessa Hudgens to use their social networks to give voice to the other.

In the story, Vanessa Hudgens shared a photo of the police who had killed Breonna Taylor with explanatory text. It is time to bring justice to the people who died for no reason. The goal ? To accuse the police officers who were killed and, therefore, to do him justice after all this time. The road is still long.

