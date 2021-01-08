CELEBRITIES

VANESSA HUDGENS WOULD TAKE HER NEW RELATIONSHIP TO THE EXCLUSIVE LEVEL

Entering 2021, Vanessa Hudgens’ new love story has become serious!

This is Cole Tuckera 24-year-old baseball player, and they were first seen at a release just under two months ago. Now a source of E! News explained that they started the new year together and made the relationship exclusive.

 

” I’m engaged and engaged – said the insider – They celebrated the new year together “.

The new couple alert was triggered last November, with a sighting at dinner in Los Angeles.

” They went to a romantic dinner under the stars – said those who had seen them – They shared food and wine and sat for two hours. Vanessa was all smiles, she looked at Cole and could not hold back the smiles “.

The same Vanessa Hudgens, 32, seemed to confirm that she had started dating someone again by sharing a photo sitting at dinner with a flower in her hand: ” Romantic evening ” had written in the caption.

