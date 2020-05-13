Vanessa Paradis again embedded in the war between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

At the end of hell… Paradise. Game of words tempting, if the case was not damaging to the reputation of Johnny Depp. While the actor is still in dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, Vanessa Paradisthe mother of our now two children-Lily-Rose and Jack, could well be called to the rescue in another arm of the iron court. Although entrenched in France, Johnny Depp wants to complete his trial against the Sunwho has qualified to “slugger’s wife” in April 2018, solely on the allegations of Amber Heard. Label disastrous, as evidenced by his supposed ouster of the upcoming episodes of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. Lie especially, if you believe Vanessa Paradis, who has denied the allegations of violent temperament in a written statement last march. Gesture of friendship, an unbreakable line between them? Reflex of a mother, who knows how much his children have suffered seeing their father deposed from his pedestal? The interpreter Divine Idylle risk of having to support his statements before the High Court of London on 7 July.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the lawyers of Johnny Depp wants to admit the about Vanessa as evidence the Sun and his editor have voluntarily practiced the defamation of the actor. In the text, here are the words of the singer towards his former companion : “I have worked with Johnny for over 25 years. We lived as a couple for 14 years and we have raised our two children together. During all these years, I have had only one Johnny gentle, attentive, generous and non-violent both as an individual and as a parent (…) He has never been violent or abusive with me.” Of powerful words for David Sherborne, one of the advisors of Depp, who wants to demonstrate that the actor could not change in the interval of a few months : his relationship with Amber Heard had in fact started shortly after his break-up with Vanessa Paradis, in 2012; gold, Amber Heard sure that he would have been violent from the beginning of their relationship.

Likely have to provide additional evidence in July, in spite of his taste for discretion

The lawyer also wants to register for a press release written by Winona Ryder, another ex of Depp that was manifested in his favor, and the testimony of two employees of the couple Depp-Heard (the former personal assistant of the actress and a mechanic at their service). Still, his request for a recognition in justice of the about Vanessa Paradis should not remain without consequences for the actress-singer. Cross-examination by the opposing party, a witness at the bar or by visio-conference ? No one knows at this time, but the options seem numerous. And embarrassing for Vanessa, chastened by the hyper-mediatisation.

Married for almost two years, Samuel Benchetrit and filming with him until the beginning of the containment, the actress-singer is out of his reserve as to send a song to the nursing staff or to ensure an amazing duplex with the issuance Dailyover the last few weeks. If the judge in charge of the trial of Johnny Depp and the Sun has already agreed that some of the allegations Amber Heard concerning sexual violence would not be disclosed, nothing has been decided yet regarding the testimony of Vanessa Paradis. Parallel to this action brought in Great Britain, Johnny Depp is still willing to get american justice a conviction of Amber Heard for his comments detrimental to her reputation.

