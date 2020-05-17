Vanessa Paradis supports her ex-husband Johnny Depp, accused of domestic violence

In her divorce with comedian, actress Amber Heard had mentioned “years” of abuse “physical and psychological”, what Johnny Depp’s mad.

The French artist Vanessa Paradis in support of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the proceedings initiated by the actor against the tabloid british The Sunwho had portrayed violent husband, according to documents of justice revealed Wednesday.

The star of Pirates of the Caribbean complains that the british newspaper and the owner of the title to be presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he had hit the one who was then his wife, the american actress, Amber Heard.

The couple had divorced with a bang in early 2017, a little over a year after his marriage. The actress of 34 years was referred to “years” violence “physical and psychological”what Johnny Depp’s mad.

The lawyers of the actor have asked Vanessa Paradis to testify in the trial, which was to take place in mid-march at the High Court in London, but that has been pushed back to July due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

“I’ve known Johnny for over 25 years. We have been together for 14 years and we have raised our two children together”recalled that the actress and French singer, who separated from the actor in 2012, in a written testimony provided to the procedure.

During all these years, Johnny was a man and a father kind, attentive, generous and non-violent. He has never been violent (…) to me.Vanessa Paradisin a written testimony

During a hearing conducted Wednesday by video conference, the lawyers of Johnny Depp also announced that it wants to present the testimony of the actress Winona Ryder, who had a relationship with Johnny Depp in the 1990s. In its statement, the american actress explained, such as Vanessa Paradis, she could not “not to understand” the accusations made by Amber Heard against her ex-husband, adding : “It has never, ever been violent with me”.

Johnny Depp has initiated other proceedings in defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard which will place it in the United States.