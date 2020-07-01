Vanessa Paradis : the bounce annoying in the case of Johnny Depp-Amber heard

The first hearing of the trial of Johnny Depp in against The Sun has not yet occurred, but the actor is already a serious disadvantage. The uk high Court, said Monday, June 29 that the actor has not complied with its ordersaccording to The Guardian. He has not sent text messages in which he asked for drugs in his assistant in 2015. This is the second time that the text messages to weaken your defense in the lawsuit against the tabloid after the publication in April of 2018 of an article in which it is qualified “batter women“.

These messages are important to the case because they were sent during what it calls “three days of physical assaults“it would have broken several bottles and threw the phone against the wall,” she says. In these, the actor is replaced by Margot Robbie asks his assistant Nathan Holmes the “pills happy“and of the “white“ while he lived in Australia for the filming of the fifth component of Pirates of the Caribbean. Another way to evoke the MDMA and cocaine, according to Adam Wolanski, counsel of News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sunthe who believes that these SMS are “profoundly damaging“.

Bestimage

Your ex is going to testify

The judge, Andrew Nicol, agrees with this argument, and I think that these texts solve the case of the tabloid press. He could have decided to end the trial, but there is still time to listen to the arguments of both parties. To the side of Johnny Depp, their attorneys argue that this has nothing to do with domestic violence, including Amber heard the accused. If the case of Johnny Depp is exacerbated by the decision of the justice, the comedian, who has always denied having been violent with Amber heard, counting on their exs, to give testimony of their good faith. This Wednesday, July 7, Vanessa Paradis, who has lived with him for 14 years, will testify in their favor. You will be accompanied by Wynona Rider, another example

Credits of the photos : Bestimage