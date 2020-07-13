Vanessa Paradis, Winona Ryder and Amber heard are obliged to declare this week

The actor Johnny Depp — Avalon / Starface



The second week of the trial of Johnny Depp against the tabloid The Sun you must be dedicated to the testimonies of the relatives of the actor. In addition to the friends and employees of the star Pirates of the CaribbeanVanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder is waiting in the bar. The two actresses do not appear physically in the court. Your hearing will be via video-conference, the pandemic coronavirus requires.

Johnny Depp says that he went from “Cinderella to Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds” https://t.co/Nc73YMBOli — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) On the 12th of July 2020

Winona Ryder has shared his life for nearly four years, with Johnny Depp, in the decade of the 90’s. The couple met on the set ofEdward scissorhands and was promised. As for Vanessa Paradis, the actress and singer has lived 14 years with the actor and they have two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. Both have already made

a declaration in favour of Johnny Depp, explaining, the one as the other, that the person described by Amber heard “is not” the man that have known. In your

respective reports, which have been made to the folder, they say that he has never been violent with them.

Busy week

If the test is not more delay, and Amber heard is also expected to testify this week. His passage to the bar of the witnesses should not be to the advantage of Johnny Depp, who is accused of domestic violence. It is on the basis of their allegations that the Sun he has published an article called the Johnny Depp of ” batter wife “, why not attack the NGN, the group that owns the tabloid and its editor-in-chief, the article’s author, Dan Wootton, the defamation.

Today, Johnny Depp must be re-questioned in the presence of the court, as well as his personal assistant, Stephen, Deuters, among others, as the relays l’Evening Standard. The employee of Johnny Depp has been present on numerous occasions with the partner, in particular during a flight in 2014, during which Amber heard accuses Johnny Depp of which have hit her in the face and in the back during a tantrum caused by his consumption of alcohol and drugs.