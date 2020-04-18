Vanessa Zambotti gives positive Covid-19

The multiple medalist mexican judo Vanessa Zambottiannounced that was positive in the examination of the Covid-19, which becomes a part of the sports community national who contracts this disease.

“Di positive Covid-19. I feel good, I’m quiet and at home; no major symptoms nothing more than fever and malaise. I have the support of people close to me in my life both family and work, and friends. Try to make the quarantine for three weeks“said the athlete withdrawal.

Zambotti he argued that he did the test, a private laboratory, and that was precisely where we detected the new coronavirus outbreak. The athlete did not specify where he was able to get it.

“I have tried to communicate with the government to advise them of my case but I have not had success in the line covid is only for registering new cases“, he added.

Zambotti becomes the fourth member of the sporting community of a mexican spread of the Covid 19. Before, sick with the pentatleta Mariana Arceo, president of the League MX Enrique Bonilla and the president of Atletico San Luis Alberto Marrero.

Both Arceo, as Bonilla and Marrero recovered from the disease.

Zambotti won medals in Pan American Games and central American from the Caribbean, although he could not get on the podium in Olympic Games.

