Vasco Aguirre: ‘As a footballer I was a player of medium hair’

Despite having played in Europe, the military in the ranks of America, Chivas and Atlante, Javier the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre said that is considered as a fubolista average because it possessed no skill that stood out from the others.

“I was always a player of medium hair, as we say in Mexico, an average player, not stressed by anything. Technically it was poor, tactically, he saw things that helped the team. He was a player who was a regular and very competitive, but from there on out I had nothing in particular”, said the Basque, in an interview with The League.

However, for all these shortcomings, the mexican highlighted his arrival at the european football in 1986 Osasuna of Spain, the team that he signed after playing two seasons with the Atlantean.

“I am grateful to all those people and the series of circumstances, it was very difficult for a player as I so mediocre, play in Europe, because even I had to put together a video with my best moves, the best for me to get accepted”, he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RAÚL JIMÉNEZ, IN ELEVEN OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE ACCORDING TO STATISTICS