Vasco Aguirre: ‘I’m suffering like a dog with the Leganés’

Javier the ‘Basque’ Aguirre acknowledged that, despite working hard during his time as a player and in his early days in the technical direction, he has been a man ‘very lucky’ with the confidence that your environment has been deposited in him through the years, and thanks to the Leganés despite all the complications he has had with the Spanish team.

“Teams were calling me, and what I what I was doing? I could not stay at home, I prefer to work. So it was in every one of the that I was. After the African Cup that I could not win with Egypt, I called the Leganés and here I am, suffering like a dog, but very happy,” said the mexican in an interview with The League.

Atlante, Pachuca, Mexican, Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, japanese Selection, Selection of Egypt, Al-Wahda, and, currently, Leganés, have formed part of the technical background of Aguirre, who is always with a low profile has more than met the demands of each bench.

It is worth remembering that before the indefinite hiatus of the Spanish football by the pandemic COVID-19, Aguirre and Leganés were installed in the penultimate position of The League with 23 units, three stop burning down, which will be your primary objective once the skills are able to resume.

