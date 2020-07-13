“Venom 2 “, “However” and some other films to get the output, IMAX, Sony ad – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

Sony is ready for its next projects in the year 2021. Due to the current pandemic, all the projects of Sony have been postponed to the year 2021.

Whether 2021 was a great year for Sony and the delay of the epidemic of COVID-19 has added a bit more to the list. In addition, good news prevails for the public. Find out in the article!

It was recently announced by Sony?

The public and the fans that usually go to the cinema for films are ready to have a little fun. Recently, Sony has announced that the best of the movies such as ” Venom 2 “, “However” and the title untitled Tom Holland, “Spider-Man 3” will now be released in IMAX.

Due to the outbreak of a pandemic, all the productions were suspended. This causes huge delays in many productions.

All of the films Sony is lined up for the year 2020 are passed to 2021, which marks an important year for Sony. Sony brings good news to the fans by offering them the possibility to see movies in better quality and with a better experience in IMAX.

What films can we expect from Sony in the year 2021?

Sony is full for the year and the fans will experience great adventures in the coming year. The list of the movie starts off following Venom, a film’s success, Sony launched to the market in 2018.

The result of Venom and is called “Venom: let there be Carnage,” which has Tom Hardy as the protagonist. Then comes “However”, a film of anti-heroes with Jared Leto in the lead role.

The list continues until the Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland, Spider-Man has recently come from Sony. So, the Ghostbusters: life after death lined up for the year.

Get ready for one of the years, the more adventurous, Sony, 2021.

For updates, stay tuned!

