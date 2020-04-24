Venom 2 : The presence of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) leakée ?

This is months, or even years, that the fans of the Spider-Man of Tom Holland hope to see it crossing the path of the Venom of Tom Hardy ! It must be said that in the comic books, these two are enemies of long-time… according to Google, a cross-over between the Symbiote and the man-spider is going to occur as soon as this year ! Already, in spite of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the studios Sony always provide the out the second film of the anti-hero in October 2020, which is a first good new. The second good news is that when you type the name of the young star of the MCU and of the SUMC in the Google search engine, the list of his next films is composed ofUncharted and Venom 2 ! Rest to discover how it could be related However and Spider-Man 3…

Information Google of Tom Holland

Two possibilities offer themselves to us to this observation : the first is that the Google algorithm includes the participation of Tom Holland to Venom 2 because a lot of fans have been typed these two keywords in the search engine. The second option, of course, being that the star of the universe, Sony and Marvel is really up to the poster of the film ! For the moment, we have had no official communication on the presence or absence of the man-spider in the continued adventures of the Symbiont. The studios retain a certain vagueness around a possible cross-over, which allows them to raise the temperature with the fans… In any case, in melty, it’s chock-full of ideas about the way in which Peter Parker and Eddie Brock could meet, either in Spider-Man 3 or Venom 2 !