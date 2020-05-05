Venom 2 : The scene-post generic will-t-it Kraven the Hunter ?

Since we saw Jason Momoa (Aquaman) become Kraven the hunter on this fan-art stylish Spider-Man 3we do dream more than one thing : that the famous enemy of the man-spider confronts Venom. Appeared in the 60’s during a combat anthology against Peter Parker, the villain created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko could make his first steps in film in the trilogy of the Symbiote. His real name is Serguei Kravinoff, this antagonist of the Marvel universe is very popular among readers of comics. So there is no wonder that fans watch its adaptation on the big screen with great impatience ! It is unlikely that this mercenary of soviet origin is one of the main characters of Venom 2but we would not be surprised to see it in the scene-post generic !

Kraven the Hunter

In fact, in the first film, solo of the anti-hero played by Tom Hardyhis opponent was the fruit of the association between the terrible Symbiote Riot and CEO of the Life Foundation, Carlton Drake. As for the scene post-credits, it teasait the future bad guy of the saga, Cletus Kasady, the next enemy Eddie Brock provided in the casting Venom 2. If this second opus copy the model of the previous one, then the audience should know the identity of the next enemy of the journalist, with the bonus of the end ! This could be the opportunity for the Marvel universe to Sony Pictures to develop a bond with his audience, giving each new film is a clue which allows him to guess what will be the next threat. Knowing that the rumors all indicate the arrival of Kraven the Hunter in the SMUC, we put our hand to cut that it will point the tip of his nose shot at the end of Venom 2 !