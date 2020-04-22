Venom vs Spider-Man being teased by Tom Hardy on Instagram but then deleted

Venom: there will be carnage The star Tom Hardy teases seemingly a battle between Venom and Spider-Man on social networks before you completely remove the post. Hardy has made his debut in the Marvel universe under the name of Eddie Brock / Venom in the film Venom of 2018, which was a huge financial success. Surpassing expectations to win 856,1 million at the global box office, Venom has strengthened the hopes of Sony to their own universe film Spider-Man. A sequel was soon ordered, and for a long time, Venom 2 should arrive in October of this year. However, on Tuesday, the film received both an official title and a new release date: June 25, 2021.

Hardy will return to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will also feature the official debut of Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. Cletus has already been teased in the scene post-credits of Venom, and the fans have always been eager to get more information on his role in the sequel. In the comics, Cletus is a serial killer who later becomes the symbiote villain Carnage. As the official title suggests, it will be at the centre of this new film, which has kept the rest of the details of his plot under the seal.

After a day full of announcements about Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy has made a post on Instagram that seemed to tease a fight between Venom and his comic book Nemesis Spider-Man. The message was quickly deleted, but the Twitter user Brandon Davis was able to capture it and share it separately. See for yourself below:

The possibility that Spider-Man appears in one of the films derived from Sony has been the subject of rumors. Spider-Man is now played by Tom Holland in the MCU, a movement which is permitted by reason of an agreement that Sony has with Marvel. While Venom remained separate from the MCU, rumors have circulated suggesting that the Netherlands could make an appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, the other movie coming from Sony, already has a connection to MCU confirmed via Michael Keaton’s Vulture, so an appearance of Spider-Man in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is not totally out of the question.

It is difficult to know if Hardy teased a cameo that would happen really, or if he was exaggerating just his film that had just received a lot of attention, but it is interesting to note that he eventually deleted the message. Something like a cameo Spider-Man would be big news, and that Sony would like to probably keep it a secret for some time. Now that Venom: there will be carnage won’t come out before more than a year, it will probably be a while before anything is formalized.

