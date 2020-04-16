Venus Williams on the subject of Will Smith who plays the role of his father in a biopic

The former No. 1 world, Venus Williams, spoke in an interview with Access Hollywood’s biopic on the life of his father Richard Williams. The film is called “King Richard” and it is Will Smith who plays the role of Richard.

It should be out in November (although this may change depending on the current situation). Venus, seven times champion of Grand Slam in singles, said : “I love Will Smith, and I think if you ask anyone in this world, it would be the same, so I’m really delighted that he plays the role.

It is the same for the young actresses who play the roles, not just Serena and me, but our entire family. It is a story of family, and I think that at this time, we notice to what extent the family, the friends, the most important things of life become really the most important – we all want to stay in good health.

This story is about a family and how this family has seen the light of day. It is really interesting to watch with hindsight and remembering a few moments. We laugh, we cry … and it makes you think, it makes you happy, it lifts you up.

Will the fact. It has really taken the role and done some research about my father, things I had even forgotten. I’m really proud of the justice that he will reward my father and his legacy.”

Speaking of young stars, Saniyya Sidney and-a-Half Singleton, who embody the sisters Williams in the film, Venus added : “We have had the chance to meet, and Serena and I were joking with them …

As if they were the true Venus and Serena in the warning, of the kind : ‘do not Do such a thing at this time of your life!’ We had a lot of fun to chat with them.”

Williams also talked about training virtual that it was done online during the period of pause, where she was joined by special guests, including his sister Serena and mother Oracene.

“I have been to training sessions, from Monday to Friday, a little as a lunch break – 12 hours on my Instagram. It was an amazing experience. The comments have been great – keeping people motivated is part of the opportunity to be healthy and build endorphins healthy ; to ensure that the people get up and move to the middle of the day ; and to help people to still have hope and to be active, stay healthy, and for that we would be going through this together. I will continue to do so until new order! ”