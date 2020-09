The Battle of Verdun in 1916 was the lengthiest solitary fight ofWorld War One The casualties from Verdun and also the influence the fight carried the French Army was a main factor for the British beginning the Battle of the Somme in July 1916 in an initiative to take German stress off of the French atVerdun The Battle of Verdun began on February 21st 1916 and also upright December 16th in 1916. It was to make General Philippe P├ętain a hero in France.

