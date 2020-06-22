Vernissage of the artist Lynn Garceau | Arts | Le Nouvelliste

SAINT-JEAN-DES-PILES — In the context of the 50th anniversary of the national park of the Mauricie, the painter shawiniganaise Lynn Garceau paintings freely inspired from their trips in the kayak, in the water bodies of the place. The opening of”In bloom” was held on Saturday, June 20 last, in the great hall of the 2800 to the park, the accommodation complex, which opened its doors shortly before the beginning of the pandemic, a couple of hundred meters from the entrance of the park, in Saint-Jean-des-Piles. The paintings will be hung until the 12 of October. It should be noted that the artist has committed to donate 25% of the proceeds from the sale of the works in the organization to which I have my apartment’. The ultimate goal is to put in place a housing dedicated to people living with an intellectual disability, with the desire to embark on the road of autonomy. The project needs to collect $ 1.4 million in donations and commitment in the community to see the light of day. The funding was in place before the health care crisis. It is now to put the machine in motion, explains Michèle Lafontaine, chairman of the board of directors of the organization and of the mother of Felix, a future resident of the proposed resource.





