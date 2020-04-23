Vernon Wells speaks of Commando and Mad Max | Africadaidly

If you grew up in the 80s or if you’re a cinephile who loves specifically the films of the decade in question, you will know who it isthe historical interpreter of the wicked ofand

The actor recently gave an interview to Forbes focused mainly on the 35 years that this year is celebrated by the Commando mentioned above, the action symbol with Arnold Schwarzenegger directed by Mark M. Lester and The explosive woman (Weird Science) cult of 1985 directed by John Hughes.

During the chat, Vernon Wells has told some interesting anecdotes about his possible return in the saga, Mad Max, and the prequel to the Commando which, for some time, has been circulated in Hollywood.

Let’s start with Mad Max.

The actor explains that, in the past, there has been some discussion about his possible return to the famous saga, post-apocalyptic, an idea that George Miller has never approved because, according to him, the performance of Vernon Wells in Mad Max 2 was too iconic and legendary. The public has never been able to accept to see him in another role. Something happened to the place, after nearly 40 years, Hugh Keays-Byrne interpreter of the villain Toecutter in interceptor (1979) and Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road.

I think this means that I have done a good job, no? But I want to go back, even with a small party. I love George because he bet on me that I was a nobody, when he could have anyone he wanted. This ripped me off in the dark and gave me a career.

About Commando, he said that, during a certain period of time, there was also the issue of giving life to a prequel of the film:

Someone of the environment told me, some time ago, that it was planning to produce a new Commando. I thought that they meant so much a reboot as I remember to have thought “But they can’t redo the Commando. This is a classic! It’s so kitsch” . But apparently, it was a prequel that included my presence. That could work. A prequel on the birth of the relationship between John Matrix and Bennett, how I became the villain and how Arnie the good.

