“Veronica Mars” : Kristen Bell announces the return of the series after a 10 year absence

Notice to fans of the famous high school student and detective Veronica Mars. On Instagram, Kristen Bell, who plays the lead role of the series, has officially announced his return on the small screen. What put an end to rumors of a reboot and rejoice the fans of the show.

“We’re going to make a new season ! “It is a Kristen Bell high who announced on Instagram on Thursday 20 September 2018, the upcoming return of the series Veronica Mars, which tells the story of a high school girl, normal-looking, but that investigation as a detective on many cases that are mysterious, such as the murder of his best friend.

It is, therefore, the streaming platform Hulu who has been selected to host this season 4, consisting of eight episodes, and which one already knows the plot. “The spring breakers are murdered in Neptune, decimating the passage the tourist industry of the resort city. After that Mars Investigations was hired by bereaved parents who want to catch the killer of their son, Veronica found themselves plunged into an epic mystery in eight episodes, which will oppose the wealthy elite of the enclave. These last would prefer to put an end to the bacchanalia that lasts for a month, while the working class is counting on the influx of liquidity that represents the response of the west coast to Daytona Beach. “Enough to make your mouth water, Marshmallows the most faithful. The latter have not failed to note the similarity of the scenario with the story of the novel “The Thousand Dollar Tan Line” Rob Thomas, creator of the series, released in 2014. The latter was then held to clarify the speculation on Twitter, where he said that this revival would begin with a time jump.

Like THE THOUSAND DOLLAR TAN LINE, and the mini-series will be set against a Spring Break backdrop, order TDTL is NOT the story we’re telling. We’re five years after the movie. Books are 98% the canon. Pony is included. Marcia Langdon is police chief. Spoiler: Neptune finally incorporated. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) 20 September 2018

“Like “Like The Thousand Dollar Tan Line”, the mini-series will provide a backdrop for a spring break, but we do not tell “TDTL”. We will resume five years after the movie. The novels are canon to 98 %. Pony will be there. Marcia Langdon is chief of police and Neptune is finally incorporated. “

The eight episodes that make up season four of the series should be put online by the end of 2019, the filming of the new season taking place in Los Angeles between the months of October 2018 and march 2019. In the meantime, it only remains to remater the first three seasons of the show, as well as the right film released in 2014, and also available in the summer of 2019 on the streaming platform.