“Veronica Mars” : the fourth season arrives on February 25 on Warner TV

Twelve years after its cancellation, and a film released in 2014, “Veronica Mars” was in 2019 back on the platform Hulu for season 4. Eight brand new episodes that Warner TV will launch in France from the February 25, at 20h55.

An event for all the geeks (and fans called Marshmallows that had melted to the nugget of teen drama – cleverly dosed mixture of seriousness and humor in an atmosphere of film noir – worn by Kristen Bell.

The actress, who is notably seen in “The Good Place”, reprising her role, as Enrico Colantoni, who plays her father or Jason Dohring alias Logan, his great love. Rob Thomas, creator of the series is still at the helm.

Aired between 2004 and 2007, the series “Veronica Mars” was a teen courageous, and mischievous, which between the two courses investigating a case with his father, a former sheriff-turned-private detective, in a small fictional town of California, Neptune. In the first of the new episodes, Veronica, now an adult but still as cynical, is called to investigate the murdered students during the Spring Break.

The mystery will thicken over the episodes and keep the audience in suspense until the eighth and last with a twist that they are not ready to forget. Will they remain on their hunger ? If there were, the series would have to abandon any facet of soap to take a turning “100% detective,” has recently explained the creator. But, for the time being, Veronica Mars is in early retirement, and it is unclear if it will resume a day of service in a fifth season.