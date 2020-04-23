Versus Sequel could launch Cross-Gen PS5 – Betanews.fr

We approach this delicate time in the cycle of the console where the studios must make an important decision. Stay on the previous hardware, move on to the next generation or pull a Hannah Montana and to take the best of both worlds. Some publishers such as 2K Games have already made their decision, and to skip a launch of new generation instead of the hardware of console current. Other studios are considering the possibility of embarking on the two. Such is the case with Cygames and Granblue Fantasy: Versusthat could see its result as an output between generations at once on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 if the words of its creative director are something to go by.

In an interview with GamingBolt, Granblue Fantasy: Versus The creative director Tetsuya Fukuhara of Cygames has talked about the potential of launching a dual console. Asked about a port of new-generation fighting game popular and recently released, he said that the company saw little opportunity or opportunities for improvement to bring it to the next generation. The biggest improvement according to Fukuhara would be in the area of the loading time, which is logical, given what is currently known about the PlayStation 5 and its technology to semi-conductors.

The director will continue mentioning the possibility of publishing a Granblue Vs following on the two pieces of equipment. “I don’t see a lot of room for a port to PS5 Granblue Fantasy: Versus to greatly improve the basic experience, so I’m not really this for the moment. However, if we ever go out Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2 in the future, perhaps we could consider a launch multiplatform on PS4 and PS5, ” said Fukuhara.

It is a small window of hope, and completely dependent on the success Granblue Fantasy spin-off receiving a sequel, but it is there. There is a plan for such a movement, because games like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has seen a game launch that included options to purchase between generations and other games that were released both on PS3 and PS4 (such as those mentioned above WWE 2K series). That said, if backwards compatibility is indeed a feature of the PS5, the choice to buy a version of the previous generation becomes more complicated.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is currently available on the PlayStation 4.