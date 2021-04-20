Very tight looked Demi Rose in black attire and beret

The beautiful and voluptuous British model Demi Rose managed to capture the attention of her fans thanks to a rather eye-catching but above all tight outfit, with which she managed to show off her beautiful and huge charms immediately.

It was a photo in addition to a video that she posted in her Instagram stories, Demi Rose continually leaves her fans breathless, because she knows perfectly what kind of content attracts the most attention from internet users.

To this day the beautiful Instagram model and celebrity has more than 16 million 200 thousand followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that is continually growing thanks to the content she posts and that is often a little up in tune, even though she has an angelic face she knows very well how to captivate a man.

If you want to see paradise, just look around and look at it,” Demi Rose wrote.

It was in an Instagram post where she shared this photograph, only the ones she posted on her stories are a little more flirtatious.

In the image where her complete figure appears we can see immediately, that she is wearing a fairly tight top and trousers, both manage to mark her voluptuous body and her beautiful curves perfectly, so that her fans are more than delighted.

Her hand took her to her precious face and we could see a nice ring with a big stone, is she engaged? Although so far she doesn’t know if she has a romantic partner it would be a big surprise and perhaps a shame for her fans.

Another outfit besides what we already saw on, is a very French-style beret, although it could also easily remind us of the Italians, however it is much more associated with the French.

As for the footwear, Demi Rose wears high boots in black with white details of the renowned brand Dior, which by the way this brand is of French origin, so the model was responsible for wearing this look in all its Parisian expression.

The publication made by the British model that has rarely been confused with Anastasia Kivtko Russian model has so far more than 200 thousand like’s and more than 1300 comments, surely within a few more hours, this figure will start to grow.