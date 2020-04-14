Vettel and Hamilton still have to answer to Ferrari and Mercedes

Almost everything is standing in the Formula 1. The few activities that continue to take place by video conference or by telephone, but this does not mean that they are secondary aspects. However, there is something that moves: the market of pilots, which as usual begins with the main figures and then the negotiations continue to cascade with the rest of the grid.

The tradition marked the Monaco Grand Prix as the starting point (or end) of the negotiations. Beyond is a custom that has changed over time, what is certain is that the ‘big guys’ are moving with a lot of anticipation and 2020 –in spite of the difficulties of the Formula 1– is not an exception.

Several information in the last few days, pointed out that Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have to communicate their intentions to their respective teams at the end of April, accepting or not the conditions agreed upon in the negotiations already carried out. Apparently there is no rush, but in reality, there are mechanisms that even they can pressure the best teams.

The situation Ferrari is an example. Mattia Binotto confirmed that the first option of the Scuderia is to renew the contract to Vettel, an intention confirmed with a bid already placed on the table of negotiations.

The German will have to accept or reject a wage reduction, and the proposal of a single contract year. It is expected that Vettel ask for two years in the negotiation, but the point at this point is another: the German will have to give an answer, allowing you to react to Ferrari.

Alternatives to Vettel are clear. Daniel Ricciardo really like to Maranello, but the australian will have to communicate their intentions to Renault. The same thing happens with Carlos Sainz, who since long ago have a proposal for a McLaren to renew, and that you will not delay too much time your decision. The only solution that can allow Ferrari to act without haste is the internal, that is to say, Antonio Giovinazzi, who is the third pilot of the Cavallino and that is linked with the Scuderia.

Same situation occurs in Mercedes. The team hopes to renovate to Hamilton two years ago, with what the british would accumulate 10 consecutive seasons. Waiting for the ‘yes’ definitive, Toto Wolff is forced to have alternatives. In this case there is also an internal solution, George Russell, but also have been valued outside options.

That’s why the month of April is crucial for organizing the main parts of a mosaic complex. To lack of races, the tendency will be to stability. The teams will be asked the pilots to reduce the salary of 2020 (in some cases this has already been done) and it is likely that as the matching offer to the proposal of renewal for one or two seasons.

One of the effects of the current situation is that a market that promised to be the liveliest in recent years (to date, only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon officially have a contract to 2021) can give rise to a series of renovations to provide stability for a future that to this day still is not clear.

A gallery match where Vettel and Hamilton: pilots more races completed in a row:

Nico Rosberg – 20 great prizes 1/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the Singapore GP 2011 and the Singapore GP 2012. Paul di Resta – 20 great prizes 2/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Europe 2011 and as the GP of Europe 2012. Jenson Button – 20 great prizes 3/22 Photo: XPB Images Among the German GP 2008, and the European GP 2009. Max Verstappen – 21 great prizes 4/22 Photo: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Belgium 2018 and the GP of Hungary to 2019. Felipe Massa – 21 great prizes 5/22 Photo: Alessio Morgese/Alex Galli Between the GP of Hungary 2014, and the GP of Italy 2015. Sebastian Vettel – 21 great prizes 6/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Great Britain 2014 and the GP of Hungary 2015. Valtteri Bottas – 22 major awards 7/22 Photo: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Great Britain 2018 and the GP of Great Britain by 2019. Fernando Alonso – 22 major awards 8/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of France 2005 and the GP of Germany 2006. Fernando Alonso – 23 great prizes 9/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Europe 2011 and the GP of Hungary 2012. Rubens Barrichello – 23 great prizes 10/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Spain 2005 and the GP of Great Britain 2006. Felipe Massa – 24 great prizes 11/22 Photo: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Malaysia 2012 and the GP of Spain 2013. Michael Schumacher – 24 great prizes 12/22 Photo: Ferrari Media Center Between the GP of Hungary, 2001, and the Malaysian GP 2003. Sebastian Vettel – 25 great prizes 13/22 Photo: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Hungary to 2018 and the Singapore GP 2019. Daniel Ricciardo – 25 great prizes 14/22 Photo: Red Bull Content Pool Between the Us GP 2015 and GP of Abu Dhabi 2016. Max Chilton – 25 great prizes 15/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Australia 2013 and the Monaco GP 2014. Esteban Ocon – 27 great prizes 16/22 Photo: Sutton Motorsport Images Between the GP of Belgium to 2016, and the GP of Mexico 2017. Nico Rosberg – 27 great prizes 17/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of Canada 2008 and the GP of Japan 2009. Fernando Alonso -29 great prizes 18/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of China 2013, and the GP of Belgium 2014. Kimi Raikkonen – 30 great prizes 19/22 Photo: XPB Images Among the Australian GP 2012 and the GP of Hungary 2013. Lewis Hamilton – 33 major awards 20/22 Photo: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Great Britain 2018 and the GP of Abu Dhabi 2019. Lewis Hamilton – 33 major awards 21/22 Photo: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Between the GP of Japan to 2016, and the GP of France in 2018. Nick Heidfeld – 33 major awards 22/22 Photo: XPB Images Between the GP of China 2007 and the GP of Italy 2009.

