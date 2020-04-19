VICE TV launches “In containment with Shane Smith,” a series of interviews weekly

Shane Smith tackles the COVID-19 from his house with a series of interviews weekly international experts to decipher the social, political and economic related to the crisis. Edward Snowden, whistleblower and american Gavin Newsom Governor of California are the first to be invited to Shane Smith.

VICE TV launches ” In containment with Shane Smith “, a new weekly appointment 22 minutes presented by Shane Smith, founder of VICE Media Group. The first two episodes were aired successively on Thursday 16 April from 21: 10 on VICE TV.

While the epidemic of the COVID-19 calls into question our global status quo as we’d never imagined, Shane Smith will address the major issues of the time, with personalities and experts from around the world to bring viewers a more in-depth understanding of the global crisis we are going through.

Interviews conducted by video conference from his home in Santa Monica. The first guest of Shane Smith is the whistleblower, american Edward Snowden, who analysis, and warns against the threats to our privacy and our personal freedoms in the future, then the international governments and autocratic regimes put in place new methods to monitor the spread of the virus.

“When we see where this situation leads us, we need to look at where we came from, because unfortunately, these new powers born of crises have a heavy history of abuse “ alert Edward Snowden.

In a second interview with Shane Smith speaks with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on how his State prepared for the pandemic. Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist of world renown, will also be present and will explain how the virus is spread and what we can do to remedy the situation.

“I’m home, you’re at home and our news cycle is changing minute by minute “, said Shane Smith, the founder of VICE Media Group. “So I decided to call in some of the greatest thinkers of the world, to offer perspectives needed for and obtain an element of truth on what we should do during this period is unprecedented “.

“In containment with Shane Smith” joined the last panel of programs VICE TV produced in response to the epidemic of COVID-19. The news show “VICE News Tonight, at a distance” will broadcast episodes dedicated to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Tuesday-Friday at 23 h on VICE TV. A new format for the information “distance” adapted to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID19. Reporting daily matching of VICE News will be merged to the testimonies of people on the front line of the fight against the COVID-19.

Produced by VICE TV, Shane Smith, Alex Chitty, Maral Usefi are the Executive Producers of In containment with Shane Smith. Jonah Kaplan is the supervising Producer. Jake Burghart, Alex Chitty, Alon Soran and Lee Doyle are the Producers. Morgan Hertzan is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of VICE Television. Jesse Angelo is the President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.

VICE TV is distributed exclusively in the offers CANAL+. The chain is included within the tender CANAL+ the following : the Family pack, Integral, Integral+, Panorama, Family by CHANNEL, TV by CHANNEL. VICE TV is available within the theme of “New Generation” on channel 151 for subscribers of satellite and channel 161 for subscribers to DTT.