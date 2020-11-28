VICKY PATTISON CONFESSED THAT SHE COULD HAVE DONE MORE TO KEEP IN TOUCH WITH THE CAST OF GEORDIE SHORE

Vicky Pattison seemed to refer to what Charlotte Crosby said recently about not speaking to each other in six years.

The Geordie Shore star confessed to The Sun that she’s sorry she didn’t try harder to keep in touch with the rest of the cast and explained that the relationship cooled because she chose to take another route.

” When anyone who comes from a reality TV is successful I always cheer, so I hope that all of them do great – she said, speaking of Charlotte, Gaz, Sophie, and the other Geordies – I have moved away from all that and not we kept in touch as we should have done “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

He then gave an example, comparing the experience at Geordie Shore to an office job, when a colleague leaves: ” When you leave a job, you don’t always manage to keep in touch with everyone. Your life goes in different directions. Barry from the accounting department may have looked super cool at the time, but after five days you don’t control what Barry does. It’s a natural progression. ”

But the 33-year-old admitted that he could do more: “S but that all are well and maybe I should have done more to keep in touch. But I took a different direction. I wish them all the best .”

Vicky Pattison left Geordie Shore in 2014.